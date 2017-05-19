Half of All New Mexico Planned Parenthood Clinics to Close

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Three of the six Planned Parenthood clinics in New Mexico are slated to close by the end of September.

The abortion vendor’s affiliates in Farmington, Rio Rancho, and Nob Hill in Albuquerque will close, reports local KOAT News.

“We are making some difficult decisions about the best way to stay in New Mexico into the future,” said Adrienne Mansanares, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains chief experience officer. “Funding is one thing that we look at, but we also look at whether our patients will receive excellent care at another provider, or most importantly, come see us in any of our health centers throughout the state.”

According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute – which is affiliated with the Susan B. Anthony List – 165 federally qualified community and rural health centers with more comprehensive healthcare services than Planned Parenthood exist throughout the state.

Getyourcare.org, an interactive website that allows visitors to locate federally qualified healthcare centers in the entire country, shows that one such center – PMS-Totah Behavioral Health Authority at 1615 Ojo Court – exists in Farmington.

At least a dozen alternate healthcare centers are located in or within 25 miles of the Rio Rancho area, including Presbyterian Medical Services Family Health Center, located at 2300 Grande Blvd SE, in Rio Rancho, and PMS-Rio Rancho Family Health Center, at 184 Unser Blvd NE, in Rio Rancho.

Some 14 federally qualified healthcare centers are located in or within 25 miles of Nob Hill in Albuquerque, including FCCH/South Broadway Center, located at 1401 William St SE, in Albuquerque, and First Nations Community HealthSource, located at 5608 Zuni Rd SE, in Albuquerque.

Planned Parenthood says it will expand its services in New Mexico’s three remaining clinic locations. According to the news report, the abortion provider states it serves up to 11,000 patients in New Mexico.

“We have a lot of people who are low-income,” Planned Parenthood communications manager Shaya Torres said. “We have a lot of communities that are struggling to get health care in general. So we think Planned Parenthood is a safe space for people to come. We don’t turn people away.”

Pro-life organization Live Action has produced a video that utilizes Planned Parenthood’s annual reports to show the actual decline in its healthcare services, while abortions have increased. Watch below:

“Over the last six years, Planned Parenthood’s annual clientele has dropped half a million clients,” Live Action reports in the video. “And over the last ten years reported, Planned Parenthood has shut down over 200 facilities.”

The video adds that over the last ten years, Planned Parenthood’s annual breast exams have declined 60 percent, leaving the group with less than two percent of breast exams performed in the United States.

Additionally, the group’s annual Pap tests have decreased 77 percent, resulting in a current market share of less than one percent of these procedures.

Similarly, Planned Parenthood’s annual cancer screenings have reportedly decreased 68 percent, an outcome that leaves the group with less than two percent of U.S. cancer screenings performed for women.

“However, Planned Parenthood’s annual abortions have increased 27 percent,” observes Live Action, noting the group performs 34.9 percent of abortions in the nation.

Despite the stark decline in services other than abortions, Planned Parenthood’s government funding has more than doubled, from $272 million to $553 million, with the group claiming taxpayer funding is not used to pay for abortions.