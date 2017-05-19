Jeb Bush to ‘Chaos’ President Donald Trump: Stop Tweeting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, the failed onetime GOP presidential candidate, is urging President Donald Trump to stop Tweeting.

“I think we need a special counsel, and I don’t [think] the president should tweet,” Bush told attendees here at the Salt Conference at the Bellagio casino hotel’s conference center on the Las Vegas Strip.

Trump is unlikely to stop Tweeting, no matter how many people in the political and financial elite tell him to, since he views his Twitter account as a direct line of communication—past the media industry—to the public.

The Salt Conference is an annual gathering of private equity and business leaders, a sort of Davos conference for capitalists. Here, business leaders and political figures have been discussing the pathway forward under the Trump administration, as Trump’s White House has devolved into scandal and the president heads overseas for his first foreign trip.

Bush, during his presentation, pushed again for amnesty, calling for legal status for illegal aliens in America. Bush’s immigration position in large part led to his embarrassing loss to Trump—who bashed him as “low energy” during the campaign. The two have since somewhat patched things up, as Bush has allies throughout the Trump administration, especially in Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Bush did praise many of the appointments Trump has made as president, but he also said his prediction on the campaign trail last cycle that a Trump presidency would be rankled by “chaos” has also come true.

“When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president,” Bush said. “Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now.”