Report: Huma Abedin Finally Files for Divorce from Anthony Weiner

The wife of disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin, has finally filed for divorce on the same day he plead guilty to charges of sexting a minor.

Abedin, a former close aide to Hillary Clinton, filed an uncontested “Anonymous vs. Anonymous” action in Manhattan Supreme Court, meaning she is likely to hold custody of the couple’s young son.

Last August, Abedin announced that she was separating from Weiner, after further lewd photos of Weiner were leaked, one of which included his son. However, a report earlier this year indicated the pair were “working hard” to save their marriage.

Her filing comes on the same day that Weiner pleaded guilty on a single charge of sending explicit material to a minor. The 15-year-old girl alleged that over the course of their communication, Weiner had sent her nude photos, shared pornographic videos with her, discussed his “rape fantasies,” and requested that she undress and masturbate during video calls.

Weiner cried in court as he entered his guilty plea, saying, “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.” Although a final determination is yet to be made, Weiner will not appeal a sentence of between 21 and 27 months in prison and will be forced to register as a sex offender after his conviction.

