Donald Trump Arrives In Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia, personally greeted at the airport by King Salman.

The First Lady wore a long sleeved black dress, but did not wear a head covering, as she exited Air Force One with the president. Ivanka Trump also didn’t wear a headscarf, but exited from the plane via the back entrance with her husband Jared Kushner.

The President and the First Lady were greeted on a red carpet and were given flowers by three little girls before entering the airport.

King Salman rode with Trump inside the presidential limo, traveling to the Ritz Carlton where the presidential group will be staying.

“Great to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” Trump wrote on Twitter after the arrival. “Looking forward to the afternoon and evening ahead.”

Later today, Trump will participate in the arrival ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court, as well as a coffee ceremony and medal presentation.

The president will meet with King Salman and the Crown Prince followed by a royal banquet.