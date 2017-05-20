Man Accused of Using Army Medical Kit to Remove Transgender’s Testicles

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Colorado man is accused of using an Army medical kit to remove a transgender woman’s testicles.

James Lowell Pennington, 57, who does not have a license to practice medicine in Colorado, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony reckless aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, the Denver Post reported.

Police called Pennington in for an interview, which he agreed to after the victim was taken to a hospital for excessive bleeding.

Pennington told investigators that he willingly performed the procedure at the victim’s apartment in Denver, KUSA reported.

Detectives said he used an Army surgical kit that contained a scalpel, lidocaine, medical dressing, and other medical equipment.

According to a record of the interview, the suspect “used the scalpel and surgically disconnected and removed the victim’s two testicles and then sutured the opening back up.”

The victim’s wife was with the victim throughout the 90-minute procedure. Pennington allegedly told them to call 911 if any problems occurred after the procedure.

The victim’s wife told police she called 911 after a large amount of blood poured out from the wound when she was changing his dressing.

Paramedics called the police.

Doctors could not reattach the testicles because of the time that passed between the procedure and the 911 call.

The victim suffered serious injuries that run the risk of “permanent disfigurement,” according to the affidavit.

Police say Pennington is a licensed pilot, not a medical professional in Colorado.