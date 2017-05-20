Police: Three Teens Stole Car, Killing 6-Year-Old Boy in Back Seat

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Three Mississippi teenagers were arrested after a 6-year-old boy was killed in the back seat of a stolen car, police said.

Byron McBride, 19, along with D’Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield, who are both 17, were charged with capital murder in connection with the child’s death, the Associated Press reported.

Police found 6-year-old Kingston Frazier with multiple gunshot wounds in the back of his mother’s stolen car that was abandoned in Gluckstadt, 15 miles north of Jackson, the state capital.

Authorities say Frazier went missing around 1 a.m. Thursday after a man drove a Toyota Camry out of a supermarket parking lot in Jackson.

Nine hours later, a man reported the missing vehicle found on a dead-end road in Gluckstadt.

Ebony Archie, the child’s mother, collapsed and broke down in sobs when she heard the news that her son had been killed at the district attorney’s office in Jackson.

Archie’s family members said that Ebony had just picked up Frazier from his grandmother’s house and decided to go the store to pick up party supplies for Frazier’s kindergarten graduation when the men broke into her car and drove away.

“She feels guilty for the fact that she decided to go inside the store and leave the car running when she went inside the store,” David Archie, Ebony Archie’s uncle, told WLBT.

Wakefield told investigators that McBride was the only one out of the three who was responsible for actually killing Frazier and stealing the vehicle.

Wakefield, McBride, and Washington all face charges of capital murder and will be tried as adults. However, only McBride could face the death penalty because of a Supreme Court ruling that outlawed the death penalty for anyone younger than 18.

The three of them are being held without bail in Madison County and are expected to appear in court Monday.