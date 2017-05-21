Donald Trump Plans Call to Fight ‘Islamist Extremism’ in Speech to Muslims

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump will tackle the threat of radical Islamic terrorism in his speech to the Muslim world later today.

According to speech excerpts released by the White House, the president will call for the Middle East to confront “the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires.”

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it,” Trump plans to say. “This is a battle between good and evil.”

Trump will explore his idea of “principled realism” based on interests shared by the United States and the Muslim world.

“We will make decisions based on real-world outcomes – not inflexible ideology,” he will say. “We will be guided by the lessons of experience, not the confines of rigid thinking.”

Trump will remind Arab nations that America is not solely responsible for rooting out terrorism, but is committed to protecting its citizens. In a nod to Obama’s legacy, Trump will say that he will not try to “lecture” foreign countries how to govern their people.

“We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship,” Trump plans to say. “Instead, we are here to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all.”

Trump will invoke God in his speech, pointing out that a future without extremism “does honor to God”

“Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith,” he will say.

He will also call for Muslims to root out extremism in places of worship, alluding to radical imams in mosques.

“Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory – piety to evil will bring you no dignity,” Trump will say. “If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and your soul will be condemned.”

The president’s speech will be delivered in Saudi Arabia.