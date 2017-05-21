‘Drive Them Out!’ — Donald Trump Challenges Muslims to Take On Terrorism

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump issued a clarion call to the Muslim world to fight Islamic terrorism of all kinds.

“Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this earth,” he said, during his speech in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Trump promised that America would serve as a willing partner to combat terrorism but that they had to take the lead.

“America is prepared to stand with you in pursuit of shared interests and common security, but the nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them,” he said.

He described the cost of terrorism afflicting young Muslim men and women, as well as in countries around the world, urging all leaders to work for peace in the Middle East. He specifically called out terrorist attacks by name in the United States and Europe, calling them a “tragedy of epic proportions.”

“Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death,” Trump said.

He described the war against terrorism in religious tones, citing the name of God on several occasions.

“If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and your soul will be fully condemned,” Trump said.

The victims of terrorism, he explained, were of many faiths, not just one religion. He specifically cited ISIS, Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, Hamas as part of the threat, calling for their eradication from society.

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people all in the name of religion … this is a battle between good and evil,” he said.

White House advisors previewed that Trump would deliver a “blunt speech” to the Muslim world and it showed. There was no standing ovation after it was complete, according to reporters in the room.