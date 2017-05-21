Man Accused of Posing as Uber Driver to Sexually Assault a 15-Year-Old Girl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Rhode Island man accused of posing as an Uber driver to allegedly lure a 15-year-old girl into his car and sexually assault her has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges.

Prosecutors said Francis Scott, 36, of Woonsocket, sexually assaulted four females between November 2015 and February 2017, the Associated Press reported. Police say Scott lured a 15-year-old girl into his car by posing as an Uber driver offering her a ride before he sexually assaulted her behind a strip mall in the most recent case.

Scott allegedly approached the victim outside of a convenience store, told the girl he was an Uber driver, and offered her a ride for free.

Police say Scott was not the owner of the car he allegedly used to lure his victim.

The Providence Journal reported that the grand jury indicted Scott on charges of first and second-degree sexual assault, kidnapping a minor, assault with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree robbery.

Scott is due to appear in Providence County Superior Court June 7.