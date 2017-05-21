Notre Dame Students Walk Out of Mike Pence Commencement Address

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over 100 students at the University of Notre Dame walked out of a commencement address given by Vice President Mike Pence, according to local reports.

“It’s deeply humbling for me to participate in the 172nd commencement in Notre Dame’s 175th year,” Pence said, as students booed, turned their backs, and walked out of the ceremony.

The walkout was organized by the left-wing student group WeStaNDFor, who began planning the protest after Pence was announced as the speaker in March. In a statement, the group said they opposed Pence’s positions on gay rights, his opposition to the Syrian refugee program, and the administration’s crack down on sanctuary cities.

One of the persons involved was Bryan Ricketts, the former president of Notre Dame’s student body. Talking to the Indy Star, Ricketts said he was “upset and hurt” by the school’s decision to invite Pence, who was formally the state’s governor, as the Trump administration’s “policies have impacted the humanity of certain graduates.”

During the speech at the Catholic university, Pence discussed the importance of religious freedom, lauding Donald Trump’s recent executive order protecting religious liberties and freedom of speech.

The university’s administrator also praised Pence for his public service to Indiana and his new role as vice president.

“As vice president, Mike Pence has been a voice of balance, reason, and continuity,” he said. “He has played a critical role in shaping the domestic agenda and traveled the globe to reassure allies and show to foes his steady resolve. Even those who disagree with Mike Pence recognize him as a man of principle.”

Earlier this month, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was loudly booed as students turned their backs while she gave the commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University.

