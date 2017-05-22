Chemistry Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex with 17-Year-Old Student in Car

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Florida Chemistry teacher was arrested Thursday night after she allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student in a car.

Tiffany Michelle Geliga, 35, was charged with two counts of sexual assault by a person 24 years of age or older on a 16 or 17-year-old victim, WFLA reported.

Police began investigating Geliga after Port St. Lucie High School administrators told them that a 17-year-old student’s mother contacted the school to report that the teacher texted her son many times at odd hours.

The woman said she believed nothing happened between her son and Geliga but suspected that she had an inappropriate relationship with another student.

School officials questioned that 17-year-old boy, who admitted to having sex with Geliga two times in her car on separate occasions and met her off campus in late April or early May, WPTV reports.

He added that he also received late-night phone calls and text messages from Geliga.

Investigators said the victim met Geliga two months ago when she began tutoring him at Indian River State College in Port St. Lucie, the Palm Beach Post reported.

They reportedly started text messaging each other after the victim sent a message requesting Geliga’s assistance in making an introduction to a female student.

Police initiated a controlled phone call between the 17-year-old and Geliga in which they monitored their conversation.

On the call, Geliga told the student she had “never done anything inappropriate with other students — just you,” and acknowledged that she had a sexual relationship with him. She then offered to foot the bill for a stay at a West Palm Beach hotel.

Geliga was released from the St. Lucie County Jail after she posted $30,000 bail Friday.

Geliga started teaching at Port St. Lucie High School back in August 2014 and is reportedly married with two children.