John Podesta Still Complaining About Popular Vote

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hillary Clinton’s ex-campaign chief John Podesta is complaining again about the fact that his failed campaign still won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election.

In a podcast interview with Politico’s Susan Glasser, Podesta spoke about the “burden” he felt by losing the election, digging up old talking points about Trump having the nuclear codes.

“We bear responsibility and it’s a great burden and I feel it every day,” Podesta said when asked about the campaign. “I mean, we lost this election; we won the popular vote by 3 million votes, but we lost the Electoral College and lost the election to Donald Trump.”

He also complained about the letter to Congress from James Comey, clarifying that the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private emails was still open and again pointed to Vladimir Putin having a “grudge” against Clinton.

He tried to soften the blow of losing, pointing out that the campaign could have done more in Wisconsin, but that Pennsylvania was already lost.

“But you know, at the end of the day, we lost Pennsylvania anyway, and we had thrown everything we could at Pennsylvania,” he admitted.