PHOTOS: Highlights from Trump’s Visit to Saudi Arabia

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

by Ben Kew22 May 20170

Donald Trump’s first foreign tour as President of the United States began in Saudi Arabia.

The purpose of the trip is to promote ties between the United States and the Arab world, as Trump seeks support in ramping up the war against the Islamic State.

During the visit, Trump met with an array of Arab leaders, gave a speech on the threat of Islamic extremism and secured over $450 million in investment for military weapons.

Trump also participated in the opening of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, which aims to promote moderation and counter the spread of extremism across the Arab world.

Another success from the trip was Ivanka Trump’s promotion of the World Bank’s Women Entrepreneurs Fund, to which Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged a total of $100 million in funding.

A giant billboard bearing portraits of Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman promotes the visit, under the slogan ‘Together We Prevail.’ GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

Trump and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah take part in a bilateral meeting at a hotel in Riyadh. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Melania Trump in Saudi Arabia (Evan Vucci / Getty)

Unlike other female politicians to visit the Arab world, at no point is First Lady Melania Trump seen wearing a hijab. (Evan Vucci / Getty)

 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Trump participates in a traditional Arabian sword dance.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

Donald Trump

Getty – In a speech in front of dozens of Muslim leaders, Trump challenged the Arab and Muslim world to foster peace by “honestly confronting the problem of Islamic extremism, and the Islamists, and Islamic terror of all kinds.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

During the inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, Trump touched a brightly lit globe with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egypt’s president Abdel Fatah al-Sis.

 

Trump receives Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at the Saudi Royal Court, the highest possible civilian honour. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

 

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com


