Police: Suspects Punch Army Veteran, Steal His Service Dog Outside Home in the Bronx

Two men punched an Army veteran and stole his service dog outside his home in the Bronx before they fled the scene, police said.

Police say a man punched Robert Lebron, 40, from behind and then chased after him while a second man grabbed Lebron’s service dog, Mala, from his porch at Valentine Ave. and E. 194th St. May 14, the New York Daily News reported.

WABC reported that Lebron suffered minor injuries, but did not seek medical attention.

Police say they identified one of the suspects as Brian Cohen, whom they say is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s wife, CBS New York reported.

The Army veteran said he has the dog to help with his PTSD, NBC New York reported.

Lebron says he has a special bond with his 8-month-old service dog.

“What she gives me I can’t get from someone else: not a therapist or a family member or my friend,” he said. “It’s unconditional love.”

Police have not identified the second suspect, but they say he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants and shoes.

The suspects are still at large, and police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.