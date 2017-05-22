REPORT: Leakers Found Inside White House, Trump Will Be Firing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trey Yingst, chief White House correspondent for the One America News Network, is reporting Monday that three sources of the leaks liberally flowing from President Donald Trump’s White House have been found.

SCOOP: Three White House staffers have been identified for leaking classified info. POTUS will fire 'multiple people' when he returns to DC. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 22, 2017

According to Yingst, three staffers have been identified and referred to the Office of Government Ethics for their role in leaking information from within the White House. Leaks to the mainstream press have constantly plagued the Trump administration in its early days, with opportunely time leaks undermining key administration efforts.

Yingst claims his source informed him President Trump will fire “multiple people” on his return to Washington from his landmark foreign tour through the Middle East. It was implied criminal prosecution may also be on the table for those responsible.

SCOOP INFO: I'm told the names of the leakers are being run by the Office of Government Ethics, which is why they aren't immediately fired — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 22, 2017

Disclosing classified information without authorization is a crime. The Office of Government Ethics is not itself a prosecutorial body but may, if it is determined criminal acts have been committed, recommend the staffers’ referral to law enforcement or other disciplinary sanction.

Breitbart News could not immediately independently confirm the OANN report.