Brother of Seth Rich Asks Hannity Not to Spread ‘Conspiracy Theories’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The brother of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich has written a letter to Sean Hannity’s producer asking the show not to host internet entrepreneur Kim DotCom, who released a statement on Tuesday alleging contact between Rich and Wikileaks.

In the letter obtained by CNN’s Oliver Darcy, Aaron Rich asks Hannity for both “decency and kindness” on the topic of his brother, accusing him of inviting a guest “caught using fabricated email evidence to forward his own agenda and confuse people.”

I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved. https://t.co/MbGQteHhZM — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 20, 2017

Rich claims that the letter, released by Kim Dotcom, was discovered by New Zealand law enforcement officials to “without a shadow of a doubt [be] a forgery.”

He went on to claim that “someone claiming to be Kim Dotcom” contacted him via email, although he refused to discuss and corroborate the evidence before releasing the statement.

NEW: Brother of Seth Rich pleads with @seanhannity to stop spreading conspiracy theory in letter to exec producer https://t.co/Z3VtVk2vRz pic.twitter.com/z0rphLWmXQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 23, 2017

“It is a travesty that you would prompt false conspiracy theories and other people’s agenda rather than work with the family to learn the truth. We appeal to your decency to not cause a grieving family more pain and suffering by allowing your platform to be used to drag our family name through the mud,” he continued.

On Twitter, Sean Hannity appeared to reject calls to cancel the appearance, writing: “I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I’m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked.”

I said publicly over and over to the Rich Family they are in my thoughts and prayers. I m trying to find the truth as the Mom Dad bro asked https://t.co/op11hVRlWW — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

Hannity also accused the Soros-funded left-wing activist organization Media Matters of trying to “silence” him by pressurising his advertising streams.

IMPORTANT! Mediamatters is trying to silence me, get me fired, pressure my advertising on radio & TV. Liberal Fascism. I need your help!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017

Tuesday, Fox News removed their original story revealing that Seth Rich, who was murdered in Washington D.C. last July, sent 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments to deceased investigative reporter Gavin MacFayden, a man with close links to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.

On July 22, 2016, the WikiLeaks published emails implicating the DNC in attempting to derail Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

If true, the report has the potential to be one of the biggest cover-ups in American political history, dispelling the widespread claim that the Russians were behind hacks on the DNC.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com