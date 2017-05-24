CBO Report: AHCA Drops Number of Insured by 23 Million by 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Congressional Budget Office report states that under the American Health Care Act (AHCA) 14 million people will lose insurance in 2018, while 23 million would lose insurance by 2026.

The Congressional Budget Office reported that the legislation would reduce federal deficits by $119 billion between 2017 and 2026, mainly because of its cuts to Medicaid and Obamacare insurance subsidies.

House Republicans passed the AHCA earlier this month without waiting for the CBO score.

Read the CBO report here.

This is a developing story.