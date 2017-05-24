HHS Report: Average Health Insurance Premiums Doubled Under Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new report that reveals that individual health insurance premiums doubled under Obamacare.

Health insurance premiums doubled since 2013, the year before many Obamacare regulations and mandates took effect. The Obama administration compiled the data for the report, which was produced by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).

HHS spokesperson Alleigh Marré stated, “With data that shows average premiums doubling nationwide and Americans paying nearly $3,000 more for health insurance per year, this report is a sobering reminder of why reforming our healthcare system remains a top priority of the Trump Administration. The status quo is unsustainable.”

According to the report:

Average individual insurance premiums more than doubled from $2,784 per year in 2013 to $5,712 on Healthcare.gov in 2017. This amounts to a 105% increase in health insurance premiums.

All 39 states using Healthcare.gov experienced increases in individual market premiums form 2013-2017.

Roughly two-thirds of states using Healthcare.gov had 2017 premiums double compared to 2013 health insurance premiums.

Three states including Alaska, Alabama, and Oklahoma saw premiums triple from 2013-2017.

