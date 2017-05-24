Man Wearing Clown Makeup, Bladed Gloves Accused of Killing a Man Outside Taco Restaurant

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man wearing clown makeup and spiked gloves is accused of stabbing a man to death outside a taco restaurant in Denver.

Christian Lee Gulzow, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Brian Lucero, 29, to death, the Denver Post reported.

Gulzow allegedly attacked Lucero outside Torchy’s Tacos on West 11th Avenue and Broadway after he got into an argument with the victim.

Lucero died of a stab wound, according to the Denver coroner’s office.

Witnesses say a man wearing white clown makeup with black streaks on his face threatened the victim with his bladed glove outside a convenience store.

Police say the blades on each finger of the glove were two-to-three inches in length.

The victim tried to dodge Guzlow’s punches until the victim punched the suspect, according to a police report. The suspect reportedly yelled at the victim, the victim ran down an alley, and the suspect followed him to Torchy’s.

Police later found the victim in the parking lot of the taco restaurant with his throat stabbed, KTLA reported. The victim later died at a hospital.

Police used surveillance footage to track down a man riding a scooter who matched the suspect’s description and saw the man throw something into the bushes.

They later discovered that the object was a knife, according to the police report.

Police found the man, whom they identified as Guzlow, covered in blood and took him into custody.

Guzlow told police that Lucero threatened him, attacked him, and stole his scooter, according to court records.

The suspect said Lucero may have fallen onto one of his spiked wrist bracelets and that he may have cut him while he used his “clawed glove” to jab him, according to Guzlow’s account of the incident to police.

VICE reports that Guzlow is a local death metal vocalist who posts videos and photos of himself wearing makeup and gloves with pointed fingertips online, which match witnesses’ descriptions of the man who allegedly murdered Lucero.

Guzlow’s extensive criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence, assault, and using deadly weapons.