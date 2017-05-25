Chelsea Clinton: Child Marriage and Climate Change are ‘Interconnected’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton believes women’s health, child marriage, and climate change are “interconnected.”

“Just listening to the concerns around education and climate change, women’s health, child marriage, access to technology, all of those are of course interconnected,” Clinton said while participating on a panel at the CARE National Conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. She added, “We have to focus on each of them in their interconnectedness, as well as individual outrages that do demand our attention.”

The event was broadcast live on C-SPAN.

The event host introduced Clinton as an “activist, thought leader, and change agent.”

Clinton did not elaborate or explain why she believes climate change and child marriage are “interconnected.”

Child marriage has existed for thousands of years.

Clinton appeared on the panel with fellow former first daughter Barbara Bush. Also on the panel was Global Fund for Women President and CEO Musimni Kanyoro and founder and Editor-in-Chief of Muslimgirl.com Amani al-Khatahtbeh.

In March, Bush delivered the keynote address at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser in North Texas.

“I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives,” she said, “because it’s a really good investment. We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier too.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.