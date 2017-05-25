Police: Man Who Resembles ‘Joker’ from Batman Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Loaded Gun at Miami Drivers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man with green hair and a tattooed face resembling Batman villain “the Joker” was arrested for aiming a loaded gun at Miami drivers, police said.

Lawrence Sullivan, 29, was arrested by Miami-Dade police Tuesday outside the Hammocks Place Apartments after officers confronted him and found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket, the Miami Herald reported.

Police were responding to a call from drivers claiming that Sullivan was pointing a firearm at vehicles passing by, according to the arrest report.

The gun had six live rounds in the magazine.

Sullivan, who was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, has the word “Joker” tattooed across one-half of his forehead and the words “Fuck Batman” tattooed across the other half, KDVR reported.

Sullivan, whose arrest affidavit lists his profession as a “tattoo model,” allegedly told officers that he used the firearm without a permit because “it’s expensive.”

Authorities booked him into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday and released him on $5,000 bond.

Upon release from jail, Sullivan told WTVJ that he disagrees with the charges filed against him.

“The gun’s in my name, it’s not a dirty gun. Why they gonna charge me with a felony?” Sullivan said.

“But, you don’t have a permit,” a reporter with the station answered.

Sullivan yelled in reply, “Fuck the permit. We live in America.”