Police: Man Who Resembles ‘Joker’ from Batman Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Loaded Gun at Miami Drivers

A man with green hair and a tattooed face resembling Batman villain “the Joker” was arrested for aiming a loaded gun at Miami drivers, police said.
Lawrence Sullivan, 29, was arrested by Miami-Dade police Tuesday outside the Hammocks Place Apartments after officers confronted him and found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket, the Miami Herald reported.
Police were responding to a call from drivers claiming that Sullivan was pointing a firearm at vehicles passing by, according to the arrest report.
The gun had six live rounds in the magazine.
Sullivan, who was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, has the word “Joker” tattooed across one-half of his forehead and the words “Fuck Batman” tattooed across the other half, KDVR reported.
Sullivan, whose arrest affidavit lists his profession as a “tattoo model,” allegedly told officers that he used the firearm without a permit because “it’s expensive.”
Authorities booked him into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday and released him on $5,000 bond.
Upon release from jail, Sullivan told WTVJ that he disagrees with the charges filed against him.
“The gun’s in my name, it’s not a dirty gun. Why they gonna charge me with a felony?” Sullivan said.
“But, you don’t have a permit,” a reporter with the station answered.
Sullivan yelled in reply, “Fuck the permit. We live in America.”
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.