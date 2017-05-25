Trump Meets with French President Macron to Discuss Terrorist Threat

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump met with the newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, to discuss the shared goal of fighting terrorism.

The two leaders met in Brussels, ahead of a NATO summit that will occur later today.

Trump praised Macron for running “an incredible campaign” which led to “a tremendous victory.”

“All over the world they’re talking about it,” he said.

Macron said that he looked forward to discussing not only terrorism, but economic issues, climate change, and energy.

“The occasion of the NATO summit also allows us to have a first meeting, and I am very happy to be able to change many things together,” he said, according to a translator.

The two leaders shared a lengthy firm handshake, which sparked buzz on social media as reporters noted that both of the leaders had “white knuckles” as it continued.