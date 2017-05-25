Donald Trump Vows Prosecution for ‘Deeply Troubling’ Leakers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump criticized American government officials for leaking sensitive classified information, promising to prosecute the leakers to the “fullest extent of the law.”

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” Trump said in a statement. “The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.”

Trump’s statement was released in reaction to the news that British police officers would no longer share information related to the Manchester bombing suspects after it was leaked to the American media. In response, British Prime Minister Theresa May stated she would address their concerns during a meeting with Trump on Thursday.

“I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared between our security agencies must remain secure,” she said.

Trump said he would ask the Department of Justice to review the recent leaks and prosecute them.

“I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Trump also specifically signaled support for the relationship between Britain and the United States.

“There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” he said.