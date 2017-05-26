Jonathan Swan reports that White House Chief Strategist and former Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon is “united by a common enemy” with his more moderate and liberal peers: WH Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, respectively.
Bannon, Priebus, and Kushner are fighting back against federal bureaucrats trying to take down President Donald Trump through via damaging leaks and collusion with left-wing journalists, the article states.
From Axios:
The escalating crisis surrounding the Russia investigation (with reports last night on FBI interest in Jared Kushner) looks like good news for somebody in the White House: Steve Bannon.
Nine sources in the West Wing and within Trump’s close orbit said the Russia situation is Bannon’s shot at redemption. He’s being described as a “wartime consigliere” relishing a fight against the “deep state,” media, Democrats and investigators.
Why it matters: Bannon had been on very rocky footing recently (to the extent that the President has vented to a number of people about him), but the bolstering of the White House team to respond to the outside crises is a joint effort led by Kushner, Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, two sources said. The senior staff that had been out for each other is now united by a common enemy.
[Among Swan’s reasons “why Bannon allies say he’s made for this crisis”:]
At Breitbart he ran a 24/7 war against the mainstream media — one of the two identified enemies for Trump currently (the other is the “deep state,” which the team expects will keep leaking against Trump).
