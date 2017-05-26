Bannon, Priebus, and Kushner are fighting back against federal bureaucrats trying to take down President Donald Trump through via damaging leaks and collusion with left-wing journalists, the article states.

From Axios:

The escalating crisis surrounding the Russia investigation (with reports last night on FBI interest in Jared Kushner) looks like good news for somebody in the White House: Steve Bannon.

Nine sources in the West Wing and within Trump’s close orbit said the Russia situation is Bannon’s shot at redemption. He’s being described as a “wartime consigliere” relishing a fight against the “deep state,” media, Democrats and investigators.

Why it matters: Bannon had been on very rocky footing recently (to the extent that the President has vented to a number of people about him), but the bolstering of the White House team to respond to the outside crises is a joint effort led by Kushner, Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, two sources said. The senior staff that had been out for each other is now united by a common enemy.

…

[Among Swan’s reasons “why Bannon allies say he’s made for this crisis”:]

At Breitbart he ran a 24/7 war against the mainstream media — one of the two identified enemies for Trump currently (the other is the “deep state,” which the team expects will keep leaking against Trump).