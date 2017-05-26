Donald Trump Condemns ‘Barbaric Terrorist Attacks’ in Ramadan Statement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump issued a statement wishing Muslims a “joyful” Ramadan, but also condemned the acts of terrorism that already occurred in the month considered holy to Islam.

“This year, the holiday begins as the world mourns the innocent victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt, acts of depravity that are directly contrary to the spirit of Ramadan,” Trump said in a statement, referring to the attacks in Manchester and the slaughter of at least 28 Coptic Christians. Both attacks included children among the victims.

“Such acts only steel our resolve to defeat the terrorists and their perverted ideology,” Trump said.

The president commented that peaceful Muslims celebrating Ramadan would help strengthen communities around the world.

“At its core, the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict,” he said.

Trump also reminded Muslims of his message to Saudi Arabia, urging them to fight terrorism.

“During this month of Ramadan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace,” he said.