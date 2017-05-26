Hillary Clinton to Wellesley Grads: ‘Cheer Up’; Trump Could Be Impeached

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and 2016 presidential candidate told graduates Friday at her alma mater, Wellesley College in Massachusetts, that she and her fellow students were “furious” when Richard Nixon was elected president but that he did not remain in office.

“By the way, we were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice,” Clinton said, referring to President Richard M. Nixon.

She continued by saying Nixon “[fired] the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice,” an obvious comparison to President Donald Trump, without naming him.

She also told the graduates it is appropriate to be angry but that they should “harness” that anger and use it as a tool to accomplish their goals.

Wellesley College’s president, Paula A. Johnson, introduced Clinton by saying she was the first woman nominated to be a presidential candidate for a “major” political party.

“And she won the popular vote,” Johnson said.

Clinton, whose presidential campaign slogan was “Stronger Together,” told the graduates about her new organization, “Onward Together,” which is “a new political action group that will provide support for progressive causes in the U.S.,” the Daily Kos reported this month.

Clinton gave the commencement speech as a senior at Wellesley College 48 years ago.