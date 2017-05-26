In Italy, Donald Trump Celebrates ‘Great Win in Montana’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump surprised reporters by delivering an unsolicited comment about the Republican congressional victory in Montana.

“Great win in Montana,” Trump said to reporters, after attending the opening of the G7 summit in Sicily.

Trump’s comment demonstrates that he is aware of the news in the United States, despite several days of foreign travel and meeting with world leaders.

The media spent the last 24 hours featuring hysterical wall-to-wall coverage of the Republican candidate Greg Gianforte, after he allegedly “body slammed” a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

In his victory speech, Gianforte apologized to Jacobs.