John Boehner: Apart from Foreign Policy, Trump Presidency a ‘Complete Disaster’

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner has attacked Donald Trump’s presidency, describing him as a “complete disaster” who is “still learning how to be president.”

“Everything else he’s done (in office) has been a complete disaster,” the Ohio Republican told the KPMG Global Energy Conference, according to a report from energy publication RigZone.com. “He’s still learning how to be president.”

Boehner also raised doubts over Trump’s promise to introduce “big league” tax reform, describing efforts so far as “just a bunch of happy talk.”

“I was a little more optimistic about it early in the year; now my odds are 60/40. The border adjustment tax is deader than a doornail,” he said, referencing Paul Ryan’s plan to tax companies who outsource production abroad.

He also cast doubt over the proposed American Health Care Act, saying that although it passed successfully through the House, a full repeal and replacement of Obamacare is “never going to happen.”

“Republicans never, ever agree on health care,” he claimed, although he contended that Trump “did what he could” under the circumstances he was under.

However, Boehner praised Trump’s foreign policy and the administration’s determination to defeat the Islamic State.

During the Republican primaries and election process, Boehner was a prominent critic of Trump’s candidacy, instead endorsing Paul Ryan. He also expressed his disdain for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, describing him as a “miserable son of a b*tch.”

Following Trump’s election victory in November, Boehner said that although Trump was not an ideologue, he was also “barely a Republican.”

