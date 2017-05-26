Judge Censors Video of Abortion Provider Sharing Graphic Details

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. District Judge William Orrick has ordered any video links and references to the identities of members of the National Abortion Federation (NAF) to be taken down from the Internet.

The order, according to the Associated Press, comes following the release of new video footage by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) on Thursday in which NAF abortionists are heard sharing graphic details about the dismemberment of unborn babies.

YouTube removed the video from its site, though it can still be seen at LiveLeak.com.

Orrick said Thursday he would consider holding CMP leader and video journalist David Daleiden in contempt of his preliminary injunction that blocked the release of videos of NAF meetings and the identities of NAF members.

The NAF claimed the videos would endanger the lives of the abortionists.

In the latest video, which is a compilation of excerpts from video filmed at NAF trade shows, abortionists are heard discussing the difficulties they face in their jobs, such as “the head that gets stuck that we can’t get out,” and “an eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross!”

In March, a federal appeals court upheld Orrick’s ruling blocking the release of NAF meetings and members’ identities.

Daleiden contends the injunction is an assault on his First Amendment rights.

The filmmaker and his colleague, Sandra Merritt, have been charged with 15 felony counts under California’s law protecting “confidential” conversations.

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley & Associates (SCA) are defending Daleiden, the same journalist who released the series of videos in 2015 that shocked the nation as they brought attention to allegations of criminal activity in the fetal tissue procurement industry and the alleged related participation of taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood.

Daleiden’s attorneys say the California attorney general’s interest in his case is “entirely political, meant to manipulate the law to do the bidding of their benefactors at Planned Parenthood.”

SCA recently launched a new media resource page that features all the filings in the case against Daleiden and all the videos mentioned by the California AG in its complaint, including those that have never been seen before.