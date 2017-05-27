POLLAK: Hillary Clinton’s Sad, Sore Loser Speech Shows America Dodged a Bullet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton continued her “sore loser” tour on Friday, telling Wellesley seniors that they were graduating “at a time when there is a full-fledged assault on truth and reason,” and likening the Trump administration to “authoritarian regimes throughout history.”

History, evidently, is not Clinton’s best subject. She likened President Donald Trump to Richard Nixon, whom she said had been impeached. In fact, Nixon resigned.

After that glaring error — compounded by the fact that Clinton’s husband was only the second American president to be impeached — Clinton then went on to accuse the Trump administration of “defending themselves by talking about ‘alternative facts.'”

She then presented some more “alternative facts” of her own, calling Trump’s new budget “an attack of unimaginable cruelty on the most vulnerable among us” and “a trillion-dollar mathematical lie.”

She never explained what she meant — and she did not have to. Clinton was on friendly territory: her alma mater, a liberal arts college, a largely female audience.

But there was something more than politics in her remarks. There was a desire to settle scores.

She even mentioned “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy theory alleging that Clinton associates were running a pedophilia ring. And she dinged Trump for disputing “the size of crowds” at his inauguration.

It was a petty, petulant performance. Clinton dwelled on the past, on an occasion devoted to the future. In a bitterly divisive speech, she accused Trump of fomenting division. America had disappointed her, and so young Americans had to bear the burden.

She tried to conclude on an inspiring note: “[I]t’s often during the darkest times when you can do the most good,” she said.

It was a reminder of how much darker these times would have been had she won.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.