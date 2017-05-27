Muslim Man Sues Little Caesars for $100 Million for Serving Him Pork Pepperoni

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Muslim man has sued the pizza chain Little Caesars for $100 million in Michigan after he claims the pizza restaurant served him pork-based pepperoni despite his ordering “halal” pepperoni allowed under Islamic law.

Mohamad Bazzi, of Dearborn, ordered halal pizza two times from Little Caesars’ Dearborn location when the restaurant served him regular pepperoni instead of the “halal” pepperoni that was advertised on the box, CBS Detroit reports.

The class-action lawsuit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court claims the restaurant violated a Michigan law called the “Wayne County Halal and Kosher Anti-Fraud and Truth-in-labeling ordinance.” Islamic law also prohibits Muslims from consuming pork.

Halal pepperoni is made with beef that is prepared under Islamic guidelines, some of which include reciting a prayer as the animal is slaughtered.

The lawsuit claims that Bazzi did not realize it was pork both times when he ordered the pizza from the restaurant.

Majed Moughni, the attorney representing Bazzi, told the Detroit News that he worked very quickly to file the lawsuit Thursday to ensure no other Muslims would eat pork-based products from the pizza joint unknowingly on the eve of Ramadan.

“They have no regard for people’s religious beliefs,” said Moughni. “This is a violation of the Muslim faith. You can’t be handing out pork, mislabeling it as halal and get away with it. This isn’t how America operates. A billion dollar corporation can’t get away with it.”

A spokesperson for Little Caesars said in a statement that the lawsuit is “without merit.”

“Little Caesars cherishes our customers from all religions and cultures, and the communities we serve are very important to us. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we take this claim very seriously,” Proctor said.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the two parties reached a $700,000 settlement, but Moughni and other Muslims believe that the money should go to any local Muslims affected by the incident instead of Detroit-based organizations or organizations un-affiliated with Islam.