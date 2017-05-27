Reports: At Least Three Anti-Trump Leakers Identified, Referred to Proper Authorities, Expected to Be Fired Soon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

At least two separate news organizations are reporting that three distinct leakers have been identified at the White House and that President Donald Trump is expected to fire them when he returns from his first overseas trip.

“CBS News has confirmed from two sources that three leakers of classified information at the White House have been identified and are expected to be fired,” CBS News reported this week, adding, “Officials within the Trump White House believe leaks of Mr. Trump’s conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are a ‘deliberate attempt’ by officials who are holdovers from President Obama’s administration and are trying to damage the Trump presidency.”

In addition, this week, chief One America News Network (OANN) White House correspondent Trey Yingst also reported that three White House leakers have been identified and referred to the proper authorities.

Yingst wrote on Twitter that the three leakers have been carelessly leaking classified information to hurt President Trump politically and that Trump is expected to fire “multiple people” connected with the network of leakers upon his return to the White House:

SCOOP: Three White House staffers have been identified for leaking classified info. POTUS will fire 'multiple people' when he returns to DC. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 22, 2017

CBS News confirms the story I broke earlier this week. https://t.co/bdM0SicWBr — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 26, 2017

Multiple White House aides, asked for comment about the CBS News and OANN reports, declined to comment when reached by Breitbart News.