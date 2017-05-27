SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump ignored the custom of holding a press conference to conclude his trip abroad, choosing, instead, to celebrate his successful trip with a speech to the troops.

“I think we hit a home run no matter where we are,” Trump said as he spoke to members of the military at a Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy, celebrating his first trip overseas as president. “I can think of no better way to conclude our first foreign trip than to spend the time with you right here.”

Trump indicated that his biggest goal of the trip was to rally the world against radical Islamic terrorism.

“We traveled the world to form a partnership among nations devoted to the tasks of eradicating terrorism that plagues our planet,” he said.

The president recalled the terrorist attacks in Manchester and Egypt that targeted innocent women and children as well as a suicide bombing in Indonesia that killed three police officers. He said that attacks would only steel the resolve of world leaders to fight terrorism.

“Together, civilized nations will crush the terrorists, block their funding, strip them of their territory, and drive them out of this earth,” Trump said.

The president arrived on the base to a raucous crowd and shouts of “USA! USA! USA!” as the Air Force One movie soundtrack played in the background.

First lady Melania Trump introduced her husband, calling the journey an “incredible trip.”

“My husband worked very hard on behalf of our country, and I’m very proud of him,” she said.

Trump recalled his commitment to a “peace through strength” foreign policy.

“That’s what we’re gonna have. We’re gonna have a lot of strength and a lot of peace,” he said.

The president and the first lady return to Washington, DC, Saturday evening, as they plan to recognize Memorial Day on Monday.