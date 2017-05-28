Homeless Woman Accused of Slashing Mother in the Face on NYC Subway

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A homeless woman is accused of slashing a mother in the face after the mother tried to move away from her to another seat on a New York City subway Sunday morning.

The woman, who was not identified, was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal after police saw her “acting erratically” and allegedly slashing Anna Martinez, 31, in the face on a southbound 5 train, the New York Post reported.

Martinez, who was carrying her one-year-old baby at the time, got up to move away from the woman when the woman allegedly stabbed her in the face.

Anna Flores, Martinez’s mother, tearfully told the Post that she could not believe what happened as she arrived at the scene to pick up the baby while Martinez was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

“I don’t believe this,” Flores said.

Martinez suffered nerve damage and received 30 stitches, police said.

Flores said the baby was in a stroller at the time of the attack.

The attacker fled the train after it stopped at Grand Central station, but police were able to track her down quickly once they put out a description of the suspect around the city.

Slashing incidents on New York City subways are relatively common.

In April, a woman riding the subway in Brooklyn was slashed in the face and had to receive 26 stitches.

In that same month, a man was seriously injured after a couple slashed him in the face and arm at a Queens subway station.