Melania Trump Praises U.S. Troops and Their Families: ‘Your Sacrifices Do Not Go Unnoticed’

Melania Trump ended her first trip abroad as First Lady with a bang speaking to troops at a Naval base in Italy before heading back to the United States on Saturday.

‘It has been a great trip and many strides have been made,’ Trump said in the speech.

‘My husband worked very hard on behalf of our country and I’m very proud of him,” Trump said.

“This trip has also been incredible for me as First Lady,” Trump said, adding that she would never forget the women and children she met during visits to children’s hospitals in Italy and Belgium.

“Melania Trump has proudly signed off from her first foreign trip as First Lady before walking to Air Force One hand-in-hand with the president,” the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. “The first lady, dressed in a black custom-made Dolce & Gabbana dress with button-embellishments, said she would never forget the women and children she met during her nine days on the road in Europe and the Middle East.”

Despite the media’s efforts to paint a strained or even no-existent relationship between President Donald Trump and his wife, the couple’s affection for one another was noted in the Mail article.

“The first lady held her husband’s hand as they made their way to Air Force One in Italy on Saturday after addressing US military personnel at a naval base,” the Mail reported.

During her speech, the First Lady thanked the service members for sacrificing on behalf of the U.S.

‘I also want to take a moment to thank you all for the sacrifices you make on behalf of our country,’ she said.

Trump said because of their “selfless commitment” and the sacrifices their families make that Americans are able to enjoy freedom.

‘To the families who endure time apart or constant time apart, your sacrifices do not go unnoticed,” Trump said.

The Mail noted that when Trump took the microphone he called his first trip abroad a “home run.”

Trump vowed to defeat terrorism and said recent terrorist attacks in Manchester, England and Egypt underscored the need for the U.S. to “defeat terrorism and protect civilization.”

“Terrorism is a threat, bad threat to all of humanity,” Trump said. “And together we will overcome this threat.

“We will win,” Trump said.

It appears Melania is already winning.

“It signed off on a nine day trip abroad, during which Melania won the hearts of many across the Middle East and Europe,” the Mail reported.