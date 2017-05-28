Skip to content

Rolling Thunder Motorcyclists Return to D.C., Honor POW/MIA

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

by Amanda House28 May 20170

Thousands of motorcyclists from across the nation have flooded Washington, D.C., Sunday for the annual Memorial Day weekend tradition Rolling Thunder.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the demonstration meant “to educate, facilitate, and never forget … service members that were abandoned after the Vietnam War” — a yearly display of patriotism, freedom, and respect for the men and woman who defend our country.

According to some estimates, approximately 900,000 participants and spectators are expected to be involved this year’s event.

You can find the official Schedule of Events here, and for a more historical look at the event, check out this powerful video:

Amanda House is the Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News.


