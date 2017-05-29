SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joined almost one million bikers on Sunday as a rider in a massive caravan of motorcycles that rode from the Pentagon to the National Mall and the Vietnam Memorial on Sunday.

A video posted on YouTube shows Tillerson posing for pictures with other bikers and preparing to mount his own bike for the trip, an annual tradition that began in the late 1980s as a way to honor the U.S. military and to support the continuing search for U.S. soldiers who remained prisoners of war or were missing in action following the Vietnam War.

“O.K., this is just buckets of all-American awesome,” the post on Conservative Treehouse stated. “Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rides with Rolling Thunder in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Memorial Day and salute our armed forces.

“We knew T-Rex was awesome, but who knew T-Rex was Rolling Thunder level awesome?” said the post, which included the 2-minute video of Tillerson in the staging area at the Pentagon.

Secretaryof State Rex W. Tillerson at Rolling Thunder 2017!!!! @cnn pic.twitter.com/8mV7xe3bQ7 — Victor Martinez (@vjmar1) May 28, 2017

The Guardian posted photos of the procession, including a photograph of Tillerson with a caption that read:

“U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stand with Rolling Thunder, Inc. founder Artie Muller (3rd-R) and U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David J. Shulkin (R) as opening remarks are delivered at the Pentagon of Washington, D.C. in honor of Memorial Day.”

The Diplomatic Security Service posted a photo on its Facebook page explaining its role in the event.

“DSS special agents provided security for Secretary Tillerson today at #RollingThunder2017 in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and two of the special agents assigned to his DSS Protective Detail rode motorcycles in the event. #honoringvets”