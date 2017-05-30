Skip to content

Chelsea Clinton: Kathy Griffin Holding Trump’s Severed Head ‘Vile and Wrong’

Reuters

by Katie McHugh30 May 20170

Democrat Chelsea Clinton condemned comedian Kathy Griffin for posing with President Donald Trump’s bloody, decapitated head for a photo shoot, calling Griffin’s act “vile and wrong” on Tuesday.

Griffin’s gruesome photo was “vile and wrong,” Clinton tweeted, adding: “It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

In a video posted to her Twitter account, Griffin stared at the camera while clutching the president’s severed head by his hair and slowly raising it up to eye level. She defended her murderous photo by saying she was “mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Griffin also said Tuesday that holding up the president’s severed head was a statement about him mocking Fox News debate moderator Megyn Kelly in 2015.

Griffin later apologized for the photo.


