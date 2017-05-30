Chelsea Clinton: Kathy Griffin Holding Trump’s Severed Head ‘Vile and Wrong’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Democrat Chelsea Clinton condemned comedian Kathy Griffin for posing with President Donald Trump’s bloody, decapitated head for a photo shoot, calling Griffin’s act “vile and wrong” on Tuesday.

Griffin’s gruesome photo was “vile and wrong,” Clinton tweeted, adding: “It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

Hi Melissa – just me. I hope we all can agree that it's never funny to joke about killing the president – or anyone. https://t.co/cYD1NowoWy — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

In a video posted to her Twitter account, Griffin stared at the camera while clutching the president’s severed head by his hair and slowly raising it up to eye level. She defended her murderous photo by saying she was “mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin also said Tuesday that holding up the president’s severed head was a statement about him mocking Fox News debate moderator Megyn Kelly in 2015.

Griffin later apologized for the photo.