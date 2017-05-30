Gun-Controlled Chicago: At Least 53 Shot, 4 Killed over Holiday Weekend

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

At least 53 people were shot and wounded and four were killed during Memorial Day Weekend violence in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the violence brought the number of shooting victims to nearly 1,500 for January 1 through May 30, 2017. The violence brought the number of homicides to 242. Moreover, “at least 60 people were shot and killed” in May alone.

According to the Tribune, one of the last homicides of the holiday weekend was “a 15-year-old girl killed as she rode in a vehicle on North Lake Shore Drive with two older men.” Chicago Police described the men as “gang members.” The girl was the youngest murder victim of the weekend.

Chicago PD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi noted that eight fewer people were killed over Memorial Day Weekend 2017 than over the same weekend in 2016. He added that he would “never say it’s good until we can go an entire Memorial Day weekend without a single shot being fired.”

In addition to those wounded or killed via the criminal use of firearms, a woman was run over on Lake Shore Drive while fleeing armed men on Sunday. Her boyfriend was hit by a car while fleeing as well.

On March 30, two brothers were shot dead in front of their mother. The brothers, ages 19 and 20, went to the restaurant where their mother worked to say hello and were shot and killed as she looked at them through the window. Breitbart News reported that 29 people in Chicago were shot in less than 18 hours on April 15.

On April 24, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) suggested the violence in gun-controlled Chicago proves the need for more gun control. He specifically pushed for more regulations on Federal Firearms License (FFL) holders.

