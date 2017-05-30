Kathy Griffin: Democratic Politicians Take Her Donations, Silent About Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Numerous Democratic politicians have taken money from Kathy Griffin, including Minnesota Sen. Al Franken and California Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Franken and Griffin will also hold “an intimate discussion about Franken’s new book ‘Giant of the Senate'” on July 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Breitbart asked press aides for both Democratic politicians if the Senators were planning to return the funds donated by Griffin. Neither office has responded to Breitbart.

The Beverly Hills center did not respond to a question about canceling the July 7 event.

Griffin has also done a voter registration video for the House Democrats’ Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She also volunteered to do 2016 voter-turnout videos to help Hillary Clinton.

Griffin donated $1,000 to Franken in 2016, and $2,600 to Franken in 2014. Griffin also donated $2,500 to the Franken’s MidWest Values PAC in 2011, according to data at the Center for Responsive Politics.

Griffin donated $1,000 to Cortez Masto in 2016.

She gave $1,000 to Katie McGinty, the losing Democratic candidate in the 2016 Senate race in Pennsylvania, $1,000 to North Carolina singer Clay Aiken for his failed House race in 2014, and $1,000 to Deborah Ross, who lost her Senate race in North Carolina in 2016.

Griffin also donated $2,300 to Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, and $2,000 to Sen. John Kerry in 2004.