Hillary Clinton Adds DNC to List of Groups She Blames for Election Defeat

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An increasingly bitter Hillary Clinton added yet another culprit to her apparently endless list of people and groups she blames for her 2016 election defeat — the Democratic National Committee.

The failed presidential candidate, in a discussion Wednesday at the Code Conference in California, said that when she won the Democratic nomination she “inherited nothing” from the DNC.

“I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it,” Clinton said.

She then compared it to the Republican National Committee operation, which under then-RNC Chair Reince Priebus had bumped up its tech operation and had a multi-million dollar war chest behind it.

“So Trump becomes the nominee and he is basically handed this tried and true, effective foundation,” she added.

Blaming the DNC marks an extension of the blame game in which Clinton’s team engaged since within 24 hours of losing to President Donald Trump in November. Clinton has repeatedly blamed FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the investigation into her private email server, as well as an alleged wide-ranging Russian-led conspiracy against her. She has also blamed misogyny for her loss, as well as “voter suppression” in Wisconsin.

“I would have won had I not been subjected to the unprecedented attacks by [former FBI Director James] Comey and the Russians, aided and abetted by the suppression of the vote, particularly in Wisconsin,” she complained in a recent New York Magazine interview.

At the conference Wednesday, beyond the DNC, she repeated the Comey and Russia allegations, and also took an apparent swipe at voters — implying they weren’t interested in her “specific, costed plans” that allegedly were paid for.

“I had this old-fashioned idea that it really mattered what I’d do as president,” she snarked

When asked what her biggest mistake was in the campaign, she said it was her use of a private email server. However, she also accused what she called “the mainstream media” of covering her email scandal like Pearl Harbor and said that her email scandal was “a nothingburger.” But she said it was exploited effectively and therefore she regrets doing it.

She also targeted the media for perhaps being too supportive, saying she was “a victim of the very broad assumption that I was going to win.”

Clinton also blamed misogyny for her election defeat, saying of criticism of her: “At some point it bleeds into misogyny.” She called it “maddening” that she is not able to get as angry publicly as male politicians.

One of the hosts seemed to notice Clinton’s blame game, and remarked: “You seem as mad as ever.”

But Clinton did not blame herself, despite some of her clunky answers giving an insight into why she lost. For instance, when asked about why she made the speeches to Goldman Sachs, Clinton replied: “They paid me.”

“Men got paid for the speeches they made, I got paid for the speeches I made,” she later added.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY