Crushed Obama Aides React to Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Paris Agreement

Former aides to former President Barack Obama reacted sorrowfully to the news that President Donald Trump would withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement, sharing their feelings on Twitter.

“Malicious idiocy derived from willful ignorance motivated by avarice,” Obama’s former senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer wrote, reacting to the news.

“Have been in two European cities today. News is all Paris. Vibe is mournful,” wrote Obama’s former speechwriter Cody Keenan. “Feels like U.S. giving up 75 years of global leadership.”

Keenan also wrote that Trump would be “cursed and loathed” by future generations because of his decision.

Obama’s former National Security advisor Susan Rice also indicated her disappointment.

“The cumulative effect of Trump policies, capped by his foolish, tragic Paris decision = abdication of America’s global leadership,” she wrote. “Shame!”

“Trump destroying ability of any US President, including himself, to garner long term international commitments on anything,” wrote Jesse Lee, a former White House director of rapid response. “Make[s] US word meaningless.”

“Literally every other major government and political party in the world believes this except for the US and GOP – a staggering disconnect,” former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes lamented on Twitter.

He described White House economic advisor Gary Cohn and H.R. McMaster “complicit” in the acceleration of “the destruction of our planet.”

Joel Benenson a pollster for Obama and Hillary Clinton also lamented the decision.

“As if Trump didn’t do enough on foreign trip to squander America’s role as global leader,” he said. “Anti-fact, anti-science. A ‘win’ for ignorance.”