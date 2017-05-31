House Intelligence Panel Issues Subpoenas, Including on Susan Rice’s Unmasking

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas on Wednesday in its ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the presidential elections, including one related to Susan Rice’s role in unmasking Trump campaign officials, according to a report.

The committee issued four subpoenas related to the Russian interference and three related to questions about how and why the names of Trump associates had their identities revealed during surveillance of foreign targets and then distributed within classified reports by the Obama administration during the transition, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Identities of U.S. citizens are supposed to be minimized, or hidden, during the surveillance, unless “unmasked” by senior intelligence or administration officials.

Unnamed officials later would begin leaking to the media private conversations held by or about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Carter Page, and recently, Jared Kushner.

Regarding the unmaskings, the subpoenas have gone to the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Those subpoenas seek information on requests made by Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power.

The committee issued a statement saying subpoenas related to Russian interference were for Flynn and the Flynn Intel Group LLC, and Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen and Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.

“As part of our ongoing investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 campaign, today we approved subpoenas for several individuals for testimony, personal documents and business records,” said Reps. Mike Conaway (R-TX) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), who are leading the Russia investigation.

“We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation. We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead.”

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), chairman of the committee, is leading the probe into unmasking.