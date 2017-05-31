Jeopardy’s Ken Jennings Mocks Barron Trump’s Reaction to Beheading Photo: ‘His Little Heart Is Breaking’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Game-show winner Ken Jennings mocked 11-year-old Barron Trump for reacting to comedian Kathy Griffin’s beheading photo of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking,” Jennings tweeted.

Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017

According to a TMZ report, Barron was watching the news when Griffin’s hideous photo of his father’s severed head appeared on-screen. Barron reportedly became upset and called for his mother.

(TMZ/Tyler Shields)

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Jennings continued to sneer at those appalled by his statement, including Donald J. Trump, Jr.

When u need to update your references https://t.co/H24ffen0QI — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017