Rasmussen: Over Half Think Leaking Classified Information to Media Is an ‘Act of Treason’

More than half of voters think leaking classified information to media outlets is an “act of treason,” a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday finds.

A majority, or 53 percent, believe it’s an act of treason, while 30 percent disagree and 18 percent are not sure. An overwhelming majority of Republicans, or 73 percent, feel that the leaks are treasonous, as do 50 percent of independents and 36 percent of Democrats.

Nearly half, or 47 percent, think the media are hurting national security, while 34 percent say the media are performing “a public service” by publishing the leaks. Nineteen percent are unsure.

Breitbart News reported that at least three leakers working to undermine Trump have been identified, citing CBS News and One America News Network (OANN). “Three White House staffers have been identified for leaking classified info. POTUS will fire ‘multiple people’ when he returns to DC,” wrote OANN’s chief White House correspondent on Twitter.

A Rasmussen poll taken in February showed that 58 percent of voters believe that the leakers of classified information should be prosecuted, and 59 percent think “intelligence officials who withhold classified information from the president should be fired or punished.”

Pollsters questioned 1,000 registered voters from May 29 to May 30. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.