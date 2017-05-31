Source: Huma Abedin Has Not Served Anthony Weiner with Divorce Papers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin is not done with disgraced former politician Anthony Weiner yet, sources say.

A source told the New York Post that Abedin has not “served [Weiner] with the divorce papers,” and she has invited him back home to their luxury duplex in New York City’s Union Square, where she recently renewed the lease.

Abedin filed for divorce from Weiner the same day he pleaded guilty to a charge of sending explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Abedin and Weiner listed their 1,500 square foot Union Square duplex for $11,900 a month but recently pulled the listing.

A source from the couple’s apartment building told the Post that Weiner, who was sleeping on his mother’s couch, was “supposed to move” Tuesday, “but they just signed for another year.”

The couple’s friend said Weiner takes on most of the caretaking duties for their five-year-old son.

“Huma is worried about her son,” the friend said. “That’s her priority, and Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him.”

Even though the couple separated in August 2016, Abedin has reportedly been “working hard” to salvage their relationship amid the sexting scandals.

Weiner took a plea deal with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, where he will register as a sex offender and could face 21 to 27 months in prison. He is due back in court for sentencing on September 8.