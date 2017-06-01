Chuck Schumer on Withdrawal from Paris Agreement: ‘Trump to Earth: Drop Dead’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) posted a mock newspaper page on Twitter implying that the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Agreement was telling the Earth to “Drop Dead.”

The caption on the image states: “Trump to Earth: Drop Dead,” which Schumer tweeted shortly after Trump made the announcement on Thursday at the White House, The Hill reported.

“U.S. No Longer A Leader,” “Even Big CEOs Blast Trump,” “Global Temperatures Continue Rising,” the mock newspaper states.

“Pulling out of the Paris agreement doesn’t put America first, it puts America last in recognizing science, in being a world leader and protecting our shore line, our economy and our planet,” Schumer tweeted.

Schumer also released a statement on Trump’s decision:

President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement is a devastating failure of historic proportions,” Schumer said. “Future generations will look back on President Trump’s decision as one of the worst policy moves made in the 21st century because of the huge damage to our economy, our environment and our geopolitical standing.

But Trump said he made the decision to benefit the American people.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord,” Trump said.

Vice President Pence opened the program in the Rose Garden by stating several campaign promises that President Trump made and has kept thus far.

“Thanks to President Trump, America is back,” Pence said. “Our president is putting American jobs first.”