DOJ Urged to Investigate Planned Parenthood’s Fetal Tissue Transfers

National pro-life leaders are urging U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to investigate Planned Parenthood for its past fetal tissue transfers, for which the abortion business was paid.

Led by the March for Life, the pro-life coalition sent a letter requesting the Department of Justice to follow through with the 15 criminal and regulatory referrals – made by the House’s Select Panel – of Planned Parenthood and its affiliates in the fetal tissue procurement industry.

The letter, signed by 17 pro-life leaders, states the facts uncovered during the congressional investigations into Planned Parenthood and its partners, including Advanced Bioscience Resources, DaVinci Biologics, and StemExpress, “raise a reasonable suspicion that these organizations, and/or individuals employed by them, may have engaged in a conspiracy to violate the fetal tissue law (18 U.S.C. § 371).”

The letter comes as Center for Medical Progress releases a new undercover video in which National Abortion Federation (NAF) abortionists are heard sharing graphic details about the dismemberment of unborn babies during the procedure. The footage is a compilation of excerpts from video filmed at NAF trade shows, where abortionists are heard discussing the difficulties they face in their jobs, such as “the head that gets stuck that we can’t get out,” and “an eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross!”

Within hours of the video’s release, it was pulled from YouTube and other sites at the order of District Judge William Orrick, who expressed concern about the safety of the abortionists.

Mollie Hemingway observed at The Federalist in August of 2015 that Orrick “wasn’t just appointed by President Barack Obama , the most extreme proponent of abortion ever to hold the White House.”

She continued:

He was also one of President Obama’s top fundraisers, a bundler who raised at least $200,000 for Obama and donated $30,800 to committees supporting him, according to Public Citizen. Orrick’s wife, Caroline “Linie” Farrow Orrick, is a clown and artist with an interest in outdoor athletic endeavors. She partners with her husband in their political decisions and she is his co-bundler according to Public Citizen. She’s also a public supporter of extreme abortion policies.

In the summer of 2015, a series of videos produced by pro-life journalist David Daleiden and CMP revealed Planned Parenthood officials and their partners in biomedical procurement callously discussing how they harvest the body parts of aborted babies for transfer. The videos led to allegations the taxpayer-funded abortion business and its affiliates have been involved in the sale of fetal tissue for profit – which is a felony.

Multiple congressional investigations ensued over the next year, ending in referrals for investigation and possible criminal prosecution.

The Senate Judiciary Committee referred Planned Parenthood to both the FBI and the Justice Department for investigation and possible criminal prosecution.

Additionally, the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives referred Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast for criminal prosecution by the Texas attorney general. The panel ultimately made 15 criminal and regulatory referrals of abortion clinics and fetal tissue procurement companies to federal, state, and local authorities for further investigation into possible violations of the law.