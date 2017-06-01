Nancy Pelosi Kicks Off ‘Resistance Summer’ in Texas Slamming Sanctuary City Law

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Democratic National Committee launched its “Resistance Summer” on Wednesday with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaking at a rally in Dallas. Pelosi slammed the new law in Texas requiring cities to enforce federal immigration laws and prohibiting “sanctuary cities” in the state to protect illegal aliens from deportation.

“What an act of cowardice,” Pelosi said at the rally where she also told the crowd, which included women wearing pussy hats, that they had to resist the effort by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“What are they afraid of?” Pelosi asked later at a news conference, The Dallas Morning News reported. “Here we have the vitality of America, all of these newcomers to our country, and some of them here for a long time.”

“They are instilling fear in them,” Pelosi said. “That’s just the wrong thing to do.”

“Instead, we should be working together for comprehensive immigration reform,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi was in Dallas with Rep. Marc Veasey, (D-TX), Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa and Dallas AFL-CIO financial secretary Mark York to launch the campaign, according to the The Dallas Morning News.

“After deeply mourning Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Democrats have focused on rebounding in the 2018 midterm elections,” the media outlet reported. “They now want to make Trump the rallying point for a resurgence.”

“Some people think he’s the best organizer we have,” Pelosi said after the rally.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Veasey agreed.

“The action is going to be with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and taking back Congress,” he said. “We’re going to do it in 2018, baby.”

CBS reported on Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with CBS11 last week that the new state law doesn’t target illegal immigrants.

“We’ve made it clear that there is no danger about the so-called show me your papers, but we’ve also made clear that if you are a victim of a crime, if you are a witness to a crime, you have protections,” Abbott said.

“One of the most disturbing things in the aftermath of my signing of SB 4 is the fear mongering going on in certain communities that harm the people they claim they are protecting” Abbott said. “There is nothing to fear for anyone who is not a criminal, anybody who is [not] doing anything wrong.”