NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Promises to Uphold Paris Climate Deal, Even If Trump Does Not

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised Wednesday to uphold the Paris climate agreement in the Big Apple, even if President Trump chooses to withdraw — making de Blasio one of a growing number of liberal mayors to promise to do so.

The Democratic mayor launched into a tirade on Twitter Wednesday, saying that a withdrawal would be “horribly destructive” and pledging to sign an executive order “maintaining New York City’s commitment” to the deal:

The president withdrawing from the Paris Agreement would be horribly destructive for the planet, the country, and this city. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

But we'll take matters into our own hands. I plan to sign an executive order maintaining New York City’s commitment to the Paris Agreement. https://t.co/8oByikDt7C — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

Trump will announce if he will withdraw from the deal at 3 p.m. Thursday, and it has been widely reported that he is expected to choose to pull out.

De Blasio’s comments were backed up by other liberal mayors in major cities. Calling reports of Trump’s decision “alarming,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Chicago would still act to stop climate change.

“Chicago will not skirt our responsibility to act,” Emanuel said, according to NBC Chicago. “We will work with cities around the country to reduce our emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement, and urge President Trump to keep our nation’s commitment as well.”

On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh urged the White House to reconsider and said that either way, Boston “would not back down.”



“No matter what the President decides, I want to make it absolutely clear — to the White House and our partners worldwide — that the City of Boston will not back down,” he said.

“We are going to continue to invest in clean energy and creates [sic] jobs. We are going to continue to make sure our air and water cleaner [sic] for our residents. And we are going to make sure our city and our country continues to do what it can to make it more secure,” he said.

This month, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the agreement would be adopted in L.A. if the White House pulled the U.S. out of the deal:

If the White House withdraws from the Paris climate accord, we’re going to adopt it in Los Angeles. #CAPIdeas — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) May 16, 2017

